Could a trade of Chicago Bulls star wing DeMar DeRozan to the Golden State Warriors make sense?

Justin Quinn
·1 min read

Could a trade of Chicago Bulls star wing DeMar DeRozan to the Golden State Warriors make sense? Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley floated the idea in a recent article in a deal that would send DeRozan and Jevon Carter plus draft assets to Golden State for Chris Paul, Moses Moody, and draft assets.

“The Warriors have to find a way to alleviate the offensive burden on Stephen Curry,” writes Buckley about a prospective swap with the flailing Dubs. “DeRozan is capable of creating something out of nothing, and he’s a sound enough passer and processor to keep things moving in this free-flowing offense.”

“Carter could soak up the backup point guard minutes and provide 94 feet of tenacious defense,” he adds.

“If the Bulls are fans of Moody, a 21-year-old who’s shown flashes of high-end 3-and-D abilities, they could be fans of this package,” suggests the B/R analyst.

“All three incoming picks would be provided by teams with uncertain futures. Paul’s purpose, though, would be nothing more than making the money work.”

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire