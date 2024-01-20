Could a trade of Chicago Bulls star wing DeMar DeRozan to the Golden State Warriors make sense? Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley floated the idea in a recent article in a deal that would send DeRozan and Jevon Carter plus draft assets to Golden State for Chris Paul, Moses Moody, and draft assets.

“The Warriors have to find a way to alleviate the offensive burden on Stephen Curry,” writes Buckley about a prospective swap with the flailing Dubs. “DeRozan is capable of creating something out of nothing, and he’s a sound enough passer and processor to keep things moving in this free-flowing offense.”

“Carter could soak up the backup point guard minutes and provide 94 feet of tenacious defense,” he adds.

What should we expect from the Chicago Bulls at the NBA's 2024 trade deadline? https://t.co/uzwOp8H0v3 pic.twitter.com/nIbx7LxJFl — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) January 17, 2024

“If the Bulls are fans of Moody, a 21-year-old who’s shown flashes of high-end 3-and-D abilities, they could be fans of this package,” suggests the B/R analyst.

“All three incoming picks would be provided by teams with uncertain futures. Paul’s purpose, though, would be nothing more than making the money work.”

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire