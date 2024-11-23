Could Thibaut Courtois make his Real Madrid return against Leganés on Sunday?

Real Madrid’s Belgian stopper Thibaut Courtois hasn’t been between the sticks for Los Blancos since their 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League back in October.

In fact, Real Madrid’s disappointing form has coincided almost perfectly with the absence of the 6 foot 6 goalie, as Courtois hasn’t been part of a losing team since May 2023, a whole year and a half.

It seems essential that the club prioritise the fitness of their number-one goalkeeper and get him back into the squad as soon as possible right? Well, there might be some good news on that front.

Marca are currently reporting that Courtois could make his return as soon as this weekend, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side makes the short journey to the outskirts of Madrid to face Leganés at Butarque.

Despite being out for a calendar month, Courtois has only missed three matches seeing how there was an international break and a postponed fixture against Valencia.

Real Madrid fans will be excited to keep an eye on their club’s socials to see if their stopper will be making his comeback this weekend, or whether they might have to wait a bit longer.

🧤 Thibaut Courtois looks set to make his return for Real Madrid tomorrow against Leganés 🔜 (Marca)#LeganésRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/mdWo0Vrntr — Get Spanish Football News (@GSpanishFN) November 23, 2024

GSFN | Ciaran Currie