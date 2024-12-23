Could A Rift Between Canucks' J.T. Miller And Elias Pettersson Lead To A Trade?

Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Rumors of tensions between Vancouver Canucks forwards J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson spilled out into the media over the weekend. That's tied into conjecture claiming management is shopping around for blueline help.

The Province's David Pottinger had the rundown of the speculation, beginning last Monday when Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman was spitballing a trade that would have the Canucks ship Pettersson to the Buffalo Sabres for Dylan Cozens and Bowen Byram.

Pottinger also cited TSN's Pierre LeBrun and Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli claiming the Canucks were in the market for a top-four defenseman, a need that's become more pressing with Filip Hronek sidelined until late January with a lower-body injury.

By Saturday, Canucks captain Quinn Hughes and coach Rick Tocchet tried to downplay the gossip about Pettersson and Miller. Pettersson testily rejected it, claiming people were “making s--- up” before quickly leaving the media scrum when reporters kept asking about the rift.

"I don't know why people still try and make s**t up."



Elias Pettersson addresses the reported rift between him and J.T. Miller. pic.twitter.com/6DblnvHSlZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 22, 2024

Friedman provided an update later that day on the situation, saying it had been going on for some time between the two players. He stated the Canucks thought this had been settled last season as the team and the two players had a great year, adding their ongoing feud is starting to affect the team.

According to Friedman, the Canucks front office hopes the two players can resolve their differences. However, he believes something will have to give if it's not sorted out soon.

On Sunday, The Province's Ben Kuzma reported Miller blamed the media for spreading speculation about the supposed rift.

“This isn't a thing. So, am I bothered? No. But you guys are just wasting your time. I don't care. You can ask me all you want,” he said.

J.T. Miller is asked multiple questions surrounding his connection with Elias Pettersson.



“You guys in a sense have created this thing…I can bring out Petey and we can do the interview together if that’ll make you guys happy.” #Canucks pic.twitter.com/TbWCsS2qnt — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) December 22, 2024

The Canucks have been hampered this season by injuries and inconsistent play. Nevertheless, a spat between their top two forwards could put their playoff hopes at risk. They enter this week clinging to a wild-card berth in the Western Conference.

Pettersson could be the easiest to move if the Canucks decide to trade one of them. He carries a hefty $11.6-million cap hit through 2031-32, but his no-movement clause doesn't begin until next July. The 26-year-old center is five years younger than Miller, who carries a less expensive $8-million cap hit, but he has full no-movement protection.

The Hockey News' Ryan Henkel reminded us of Friedman's report in February indicating the Carolina Hurricanes held trade discussions with the Canucks about Pettersson before he finally signed his eight-year contract. He suggests the Hurricanes revisit their interest.

