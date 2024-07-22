Could Manchester City target an Italian international to replace Ederson?

So far this summer the future of Ederson has been one of the biggest stories to watch during the transfer window. Jack Gaughan has reported for the Daily Mail that Al-Ittihad has begun talks with Manchester City over a potential deal for City’s number-one keeper. If Ederson does leave City this summer the champions will be in the market for a new goalkeeper. Now a new report suggests that City could move for PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. But is he a realistic target for the champions? That seems to be the question going forward.

Jackson Cole has reported for talkSPORT that Gianluigi Donnarumma could be a target for Manchester City if Ederson departs this summer. Furthermore, Cole reports that the Italian international is open to a move to the Premier League.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is a quality keeper but is he a realistic target for the world champions?

First of all, it must be said that there is no like-for-like replacement for Ederson. He is a one-of-a-kind keeper with his shot-stopping ability coupled with his ability when in possession. The all-around package of Ederson is not easily replicated or replaced. But if he does leave City this summer the champions will be in the market for a new goalkeeper. Stefan Ortega is already at the club and signed a contract extension earlier this summer. He would appear to be City’s next number-one keeper. But is a player like Gianluigi Donnarumma a realistic target for the world champions?

The reputation of Gianluigi Donnarumma is firmly established. He first rose to prominence at AC Milan before his move to PSG. He is also firmly established as Italy’s number-one keeper. His credentials are well known. Donnarumma is one of the best shot-stoppers in world football. But the role of City’s keeper isn’t just to keep out goals. As evidenced by Ederson and Ortega’s contributions the City goalkeeper must be good with their feet. That is a known weakness of Gianluigi Donnarumma. This fact alone makes a Manchester City move for the PSG keeper appear unlikely. It’s not improbable but one that just doesn’t like up for the world champions on closer inspection.

Until there is a definitive answer on Ederson’s future City will likely be linked with a potential move for goalkeepers in the coming weeks. Gianluigi Donnarumma is the latest name to be linked to City. But he doesn’t appear to be a realistic target for the champions at this stage of the transfer window. That could change but Donnarumma doesn’t appear suited to playing under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.