Could a Manchester City midfielder be on the verge of departing the club?

While Manchester City have the goal of finding quality support for Rodri this summer there are a host of players who look set to depart the club this summer. One of those players is England international Kalvin Phillips. The midfielder appears to be surplus to requirements at the world champions. Now a new report indicates that Aston Villa have submitted an offer to secure the services of the midfielder. That could prove to be the ideal scenario for both Kalvin Phillips and Manchester City going forward if a move to Unai Emery’s side does come to fruition for the England international.

Wayne Veysey has reported for footballinsider247.com that Aston Villa have submitted a loan offer for Kalvin Phillips. Veysey further reports that Phillips is pushing for a move away from Manchester City this summer. Furthermore, Veysey adds that Everton are also interested in signing City’s forgotten midfielder. Lastly, Veysey adds that City are hopeful of securing a permanent sale of Kalvin Phillips this summer.

Could Kalvin Phillips’s time at Manchester City be coming to an end?

Based on Veysey’s report, it appears that Kalvin Phillips’s time at Manchester City may be coming to an end. That would be the best move for all parties concerned if the England international does leave the club this summer. There were high hopes for Phillips to become a key contributor at the champions when he arrived at the club from Leeds United. But the move hasn’t panned out the way both City and Phillips would’ve liked. Phillips has struggled to make an impact for City and it appears that a move is best for all concerned.

This summer has seen the England international feature in City’s friendlies against Celtic and AC Milan. But any hope that Phillips could become a part of Pep Guardiola’s squad this season has likely evaporated on City’s tour of the United States. He has struggled to make an impact in either game and has looked lost playing in City’s midfield. The writing appears on the wall for Kalvin Phillips and a move to a club like Aston Villa or Everton would allow him to resurrect his career.

If City can ship out Phillips it will be good news for the champions. A permanent deal would be preferred, but based on Phillips’s recent form, a loan deal may be City’s only option. If they can offload Phillips City can then focus on offloading other players like Joao Cancelo this summer. The potential departure of Phillips may have a domino effect on City’s departures this summer as they look to trim their squad ahead of the 24/25 season.