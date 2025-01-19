Cosm Shared Reality Domes to Offer Live Super Bowl Viewing



Cosm shared reality LED domes, based in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Park and in Dallas, will offer live Super Bowl viewing on Feb. 9.

The 65,000 square foot Los Angeles venue, adjacent to SoFi Stadium, offers an immersive, curved 87-foot diameter 12K resolution LED dome, which one could think of as a mini Las Vegas Sphere.

Live sports are a key part of Cosm’s business plan. Since opening last summer, the sites have offered a range of entertainment including live NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA and Premier League sports events.

The offering includes today’s two NFL playoff games. In Los Angeles, reserved dome seating for the L.A. Rams and Philadelphia Eagles were sold out. On Monday, the venues will offer the National Championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Tickets to the Jan. 26 NFL Conference Championships go on sale on Jan. 20. Cosm’s website is not yet listing the Super Bowl, which will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, among its upcoming events. Pricing was not yet announced but playoff seating has already sold for several hundred dollars per seat in the reserved sections.

Additionally, programming at the dome includes a shared reality experience of Cirque du Soleil’s “O”.

Cosm is an immersive technology, media and entertainment company founded in 2020 with the acquisition of tech company Evans & Sutherland. Investors include Steve Winn and Mirasol Capital, Avenue Sports Fund led by Marc Lasry and David Blitzer’s Bolt Ventures. For sporting events, the company has been developing content partnerships with the likes of the NBA, UFC, ESPN, NBC Sports, Turner Sports and FOX Sports.

