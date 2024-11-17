CorSport: Milan scared of overworking Fofana and forced to take action – the situation

Youssouf Fofana has made a big impact since arriving at AC Milan in the summer, but the worry of the management is that his workload is too high.

As Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews) recall, Fofana joined Milan are a long negotiation with Monaco, plus an interrupted preseason due to the discussions between the clubs and the fact France went deep in the European Championships in Germany.

However, the Frenchman took just a few games to get into shape and is now an immovable part of Paulo Fonseca’s midfield plans. Since the departures of Franck Kessie and Sandro Tonali, the Rossoneri have not had a midfielder with his defensive characteristics.

He immediately struck excellent chemistry with Tijjani Reijnders, adding balance to the creativity of the Dutchman with his work in the non-possession phase. The issue is that he has now started 14 games in a row, and in 10 of them he played the full 90 minutes.

Fonseca cannot ask him to maintain this pace for the entire course of the season and he must be helped to recharge his batteries, which is why the January transfer window could bring a helping hand.

The paper states that Reda Belahyane of Verona is one target, but he is unlikely to be allowed to leave in the middle of the season. The same goes for the Morten Frendrup of Genoa, even if a €15m bid could make them change their mind.