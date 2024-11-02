CorSera: Milan supporting Fonseca’s stance on Leao despite inevitable price tag decrease

Rafael Leao has started on the bench in the last two league games and the tally should get to three tonight, as AC Milan will take on Monza. The management is fully backing Paulo Fonseca’s decision, as per a report.

There is no doubt that Leao is one of the most valuable players in the Milan squad. A renewal was signed just before the summer window in 2023 and a release clause of €175m was included. However, that valuation has never been more unrealistic than it is now.

Today’s edition of Corriere della Sera (via MilanNews) spoke about the situation and made it clear that the Milan management supports Fonseca’s decision. In the eyes of Giorgio Fiurlani, Geoffrey Moncadfa and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, technical decisions should be left solely to the manager.

On the other hand, the management is aware that Leao’s price tag has decreased significantly since the start of the season. If it were to continue like this, a further drop is to be expected and it could perhaps also affect the amount of suitors interested in signing him.

In the meantime, Fonseca is hoping that Leao will improve in the defensive phase and become a decisive player for Milan. The No.10, however, has seemingly already grown tired of the situation as he’s asked his agents to explore a transfer.