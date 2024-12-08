CorSera: Milan received warning from Fonseca before referee rant – the details

After the loss to Atalanta, Paulo Fonseca voiced his frustration about the officiating of AC Milan matches this season, but not before warning the management.

Fonseca’s post-game rant after the loss is a fantastic summary of a torrid evening for Milan. A game that, despite playing alright in, the Rossoneri lost due to two set-piece goals. In other words, a telling sign of the distance still required to move forward.

Perhaps you could blame personnel, maybe the coach. Fonseca, instead, eyed the officials, and according to Corriere della Sera (via Milan News), he warned the management of what he was going to say before he went on air.

Whilst ‘no one is thinking of conspiracies’ the club stands behind Fonseca and his decision to ask for better officiating. The club will not be going as far as sending a letter detailing every mistake against them this season, given the coach has already made his and the club’s feelings very clear.

The Portuguese will probably be given some form of punishment, and a report this morning suggested that referees have a shared rage directed in the direction of Fonseca. For this reason, they are hoping for a maximum punishment, but they will not be the ones to make the decision.