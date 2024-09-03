Correction: Paralympics-Transgender Sprinter story
BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — In a story published Aug. 23, 2024, about Italian runner Valentina Petrillo, The Associated Press erroneously reported that she was set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Paralympics. The International Paralympic Committee says Petrillo is the first openly transgender Paralympian to compete in track events, but a transgender athlete from the Netherlands, Ingrid van Kranen, competed in the women’s discuss throw at the 2016 Paralympics.
The Associated Press