Corpus Christi Flour Bluff player tops Texas 5A all-state volleyball team
LONGVIEW, Texas (AP) — The Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A all-state volleyball team, distributed by The Associated Press:
FIRST TEAM
Middle blockers: Margaret Croft, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, sr.; Sofia Peters, Cedar Park, sr.; Melanni Garza, Brownsville Rivera, sr.
Outside hitters: Addison Gaido, Georgetown, sr.; Hannah Lee, Frisco Wakeland, jr.; Joy Udoye, Cedar Park, jr.
Setter: Lola Fisher, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, jr.
Libero/defensive specialist: Gabi Rodriguez, McKinney North, jr.
Player of the year: Croft, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
Coach of the year: Kara Wallace, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
SECOND TEAM
Middle blockers: Shelby Burris, Lovejoy, sr.; Alyssa Thornton, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, sr.; Nya White, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, soph.
Outside hitters: Nadi’ya Shelby, Friendswood, jr.; Addison Ozuna, Victoria East, sr.; Kaycin Farrell, Hallsville, soph.
Setter: Sarah Pfiffner, Frisco Wakeland, sr.
Libero/defensive specialist: Addison Mayo, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, soph.
THIRD TEAM
Middle Blockers: MyKenna Johnson, Lake Belton, sr.; Xandria Johnson, Brownsville Rivera, jr.; Taryn Stiger, Texas High, jr.
Outside hitters: Kaitlyn Hutchins, Lake Belton, jr.; Jacqueline McClain, Azle, jr.; Gentry Barker, Lovejoy, soph.
Setter: Madison Bingham, Lake Belton, jr.
Libero/defensive specialist: (tie) Aubree Fernandez, Frisco Wakeland, jr.; Gabby Baker, Bryan Rudder, sr.
The Associated Press