Coronavirus: PM leads nation in Clap for Carers to thank NHS staff

The prime minister and chancellor led the nation in saluting NHS workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

In a gesture of thanks to frontline staff, everyone across the UK was asked to join a mass round of applause from their doorsteps, windows and balconies at 8pm.

The organisers of the Clap for Carers campaign, which was started online, say it was staged because "during these unprecedented times, [NHS staff] need to know we are grateful".

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A number of landmarks, including the Wembley Arch, Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Cathedral and the Principality Stadium, are being lit up in tribute.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a video message for LBC: "My colleagues in the NHS do so much to look after us, especially in our hour of need and never more so than during the coronavirus crisis, so let's join together at 8pm tonight to say thank you to everyone in the NHS."

The tribute is part of the #lightitblue campaign, which has been organised as a way to say thank you to hardworking healthcare staff.