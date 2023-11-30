Corey Perry breaks silence after having contract terminated by Blackhawks

Corey Perry has broken his silence.

The Chicago Blackhawks terminated the 38-year-old's one-year, $4,000,000 contract on Tuesday, due to “unacceptable conduct.”

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees and my teammates,” Perry said in a statement released to several media outlets. “I would also like to apologize to my fans and my family. I am embarrassed and I have let you all down.”

Corey Perry has broken his silence following the termination of his contract. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

While details of the situation have been few and far between, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson clarified during a Wednesday press conference that Perry’s conduct was a "workplace" incident. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the incident was “alcohol-fueled” and took place on Nov. 17 in Nashville during a team-organized function. The incident also involved a team employee, according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

“I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again,” Perry wrote. “I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career. Once again, I am deeply sorry.”

While details remain under wraps, unfounded rumors of misconduct involving another player's family spread like wildfire on social media.

“This does not involve any players or their families, and anything that suggests otherwise, or anyone that suggests otherwise, is wildly inaccurate, and frankly, it’s disgusting,” Davidson said during his press conference.

Perry apologized for how these rumors affected others.

“I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I’m sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behavior was inappropriate and wrong,” Perry said.

Davidson stated that Chicago’s players were not informed of the specifics of the incident.

"He’s a brother and we care about everyone in this room,” Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones told reporters on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus. “We don’t have any details of what happened, but I know the organization wants to keep a (level of) conduct here, and a place where we hold each other to a standard. I guess that was broken."

Throughout 19 NHL seasons, Perry is a three-time NHL All-Star, a Stanley Cup champion in 2007 and has notched 892 points across 1273 games.