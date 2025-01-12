Corey Hetherman to take over as Miami's defensive coordinator, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami has reached an agreement with Minnesota’s Corey Hetherman to take over as its new defensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the situation said Saturday.

The hiring will be finalized in the coming days pending a background check and other typical university processes, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the school nor Hetherman announced anything publicly.

Hetherman was defensive coordinator for one season at Minnesota and led dramatic improvements. The Golden Gophers rank fifth nationally this season in yards allowed per game and ninth nationally in points allowed per game.

Those are huge jumps from a year ago, when Minnesota was 56th nationally in yards allowed per game and tied for 69th nationally in points allowed per game.

Hetherman is well-traveled and has some parallels with Miami coach Mario Cristobal. Both briefly worked in Europe (Cristobal as a player, Hetherman as a coach) and both have worked with Rutgers coach Greg Schiano.

Hetherman was the linebackers coach on Schiano’s staff for two years, including the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl game where Rutgers beat Miami. In addition to the year at Minnesota, Hetherman has also coached at James Madison, Maine, Pace, Old Dominion, Western New England, Northeastern, Springfield, King’s College and his alma mater of Fitchburg State — where he played quarterback.

At Miami, Hetherman will replace Lance Guidry, who was fired after the Hurricanes lost three of their final four games this season — giving up at least 38 points and 500 yards in each of the final two games, those being losses to Syracuse and then Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press