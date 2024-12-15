Corey Anderson: Trilogy fight canceled because Vadim Nemkov wants 'easier opponent'

.

Corey Anderson may not have a fight after all.

Saturday, Anderson (18-6) indicated his recently announced trilogy vs. Vadim Nemkov at a Champions Series event Jan. 25 in Dubai won't happen. While there's been no official word from PFL pertaining to the status of the fight, Anderson said Nemkov (18-2) doesn't want the bout – and thus, it is off.

"Breaking announcement, folks. The trilogy will not be happening," Anderson said in a post on X. "I woke up to a text this morning from PFL and Bellator saying, 'Vadim refuses to fight you.' Per being their words is, 'You're too tough of a fight for him, as he says.' But he wants to stay on the card and fight a lesser opponent. You can't make this stuff up, man. How do you call yourself the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the organization but you're scared to fight somebody you already fought twice on seven week's notice. Anyway, you all know me. I'm ready. I'm game whenever it is. Wherever, whenever, whoever. As soon as I signed a contract, I jumped on a plane to Vegas. Now, I'm at the airport, going to fly home early. There's no point in training if the fight ain't happening."

x.com

Nemkov was initially announced to fight Ante Delija, though independent reports disputed the matchup's viability due to an injury with the latter.

Anderson was among the Bellator champions who spoke out publicly in frustration about the lack of bookings from Bellator. Days later, the fight vs. Nemkov was announced. Anderson and Nemkov have fought twice before. The first meeting was ruled a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads. The rematch was a unanimous decision for Nemkov.

