Copenhagen vs Man City LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight as Jack Grealish starts

Manchester City travel to Denmark this evening as they face FC Copenhagen in the first knockout round of this season’s Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s team swept confidently through Group G winning all six of their matches and scoring 18 goals. In fact, City scored three times in each of their group stage games, a stat Guardiola would love to bring into the knockout rounds. The reigning champions are currently on a 10-game winning streak across all competitions and look well set to defend their European title.

Copenhagen are a surprise package though. They finished second in a group containing Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and Manchester United, ultimately knocking the City’s local rivals out of the competition entirely.

However, Erling Haaland is back to his goalscoring best and playmaker extraordinaire Kevin De Bruyne had fully recovered from a hamstring injury that meant his missed the group stages. Haaland scored five goals in as many games, and with De Bruyne as his supplier City look even more threatening than they were in the first part of the competition.

FC Copenhagen host Manchester City in the Champions League last-16 with kick off at 8pm

City won all six of their group stage games and are the big favourites to win in Denmark

Copenhagen finished second in Group A behind Bayern Munich

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Man City line-up

18:47 , Mike Jones

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Doku, Alvarez, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Wright, Susoho, Lewis

Tonight's squad in 🇩🇰



XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland



Tonight's squad in 🇩🇰

XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Doku, Alvarez, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Wright, Susoho, Lewis

Predictable Champions League has lost its magic —and now faces an uncertain future

18:40 , Mike Jones

As the players return for the Champions League knockouts this week, there’s a question being discussed by their bosses that is more engaging than who might win the competition. The latter, after all, feels even more predictable than last season.

That is why club executives have recently been talking about the potential fallout of December’s European Super League decision and exploring one potential consequence.

If someone went to Uefa and came up with a competition that raised half the prize money but guaranteed historic mid-tier clubs such as Celtic, Benfica and PSV Eindhoven had a better chance of winning it, would they take the leap? Should that not be what they are looking to do now?

Predictable Champions League has lost its magic —and now faces an uncertain future

18:35 , Mike Jones

Copenhagen’s victory against Galatasaray on the last day of the group stages was also their most recent competitive game. Friendlies and the Atlantic Cup have kept them occupied in recent weeks but will they go into this clash against the European champions undercooked?

City, meanwhile, won the Club World Cup final in December which brought them a fifth trophy of the calendar year and made them the first English club to achieve that feat. That victory was also the second of in an ongoing run of 10 straight wins across all competitions.

City are ready to resume their Champions League campaign

18:30 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola says his team are ‘hungry and fresh’ ahead of the resumption of the Champions League. Manchester City are trying to successfully defend the title they won last year and face FC Copenhagen in the round of 16.

“They are hungry, fresh in body and mind but I don’t know their rhythm,” said Guadiola. “They have prepared the game but I don’t know. Hopefully we can compete at a level this competition deserves.

“I have huge respect. I said to the players this morning you have to prepare mentally and be ready to suffer. It will be a tight, tight game 100% - I feel it - and normally my guts don’t lie to me!”

Guardiola wants Haaland to relax

18:25 , Mike Jones

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants premium striker Erling Haaland to focus more on feeling relaxed than scoring goals.

The Norwegian recently returned to the starting XI after two months out through injury and Guardiola feels Haaland’s desire to score may be limiting him.

"He is defined on goals, but it is not just scoring a goal," Guardiola said, "As much it’s how he is clapping, encouraging his mates and the first intense press. This is what we need from Erling.

"But we cannot forget he has been two months out. Back to the dynamic is not easy. He’s a huge competitor who wants to score goals. OK, we know that, so relax.

"If we don’t score today, or if he doesn’t score in 10 minutes, it’s OK. In the process he has to try because the team always wins when they overcome bad moments."

Kylian Mbappe is running out of time and must answer one question to fulfil his talent

18:20 , Mike Jones

It was a notable little record that was naturally lost on the big night, partly because Kylian Mbappe didn’t get the victory he so desired.

In what was maybe the most exhilarating moment of the 2022 World Cup final, the French star scored the most powerfully-struck goal of the entire tournament at 123.34km/h. No finish was faster. The volley on the spin, as exquisite as it was explosive, seemed symbolic of how there was no stopping Mbappe at that time. Even in defeat, he was much more than a mere support act. Mbappe’s willingness to take centre stage only enriched Lionel Messi’s great story, both players hitting the heights of their ability by reaching toward the depths of their resolve.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward may not have succeeded Pele in winning two World Cups in a row but he seemed perfectly set to succeed Messi as the next best player in the world. Mbappe’s whole campaign in Qatar had been that captivating, the hat-trick in the final to become top scorer only capping it.

Kylian Mbappe must answer one question to truly fulfil his talent

18:15 , Mike Jones

Manchester City seem to have recovered from a bit of a blip in November and have rediscovered the form that saw them win the treble last year, and Copenhagen will not be able to stop them.

Copenhagen 0-3 Man City.

Copenhagen vs Man City early team news

18:10 , Mike Jones

Manchester City have no new injury concerns ahead of the game, but should Ruben Dias receive a yellow card, he would miss the return leg.

Copenhagen will be without Lukas Lerager, who scored the goal that took them into the knockouts, but he also received a straight red card and will miss the match.

How to watch Copenhagen vs Man City

18:05 , Mike Jones

Copenhagen vs Manchester City will kick off at 8pm GMT on 13 February 2024 at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital.

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream TNT Sports live via the Discovery + app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

18:00 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage on tonight’s Champions League action as FC Copenhagen take on Manchester City in the first leg of the last-16.

Copenhagen are the hosts for this match and will come into the game confident that they can pull off a huge upset. The Danish side finished second in Group A behind Bayern Munich but a competent display in the group stages saw them knock Manchester United out of the tournament.

City are a different animal though. They have won their last 10 matches across all competitions and are hungry to secure a second European title in succession. Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are fit and firing so things will be hard work for Copenhagen despite their home advantage.

We’ll have all the team news, updates and match action throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.