Copenhagen shooting: Three dead as gunman opens fire at shopping centre

Rebecca Rosman
·4 min read
Police arrest a person, believed to be the suspect, at the scene of the Field's shopping centre in Copenhagen - CLAUS BECH/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP
Police arrest a person, believed to be the suspect, at the scene of the Field's shopping centre in Copenhagen - CLAUS BECH/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

Three people were shot dead at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday.

A 22-year-old "ethnically Danish" man was arrested in connection with the shooting at Field's mall in the Danish capital.

Danish police said three people were killed and three others remained in a critical condition.

Copenhagen police inspector Soren Thomassen said the three victims were a man in his 40s and "two young people".

He said that terrorism could not be ruled out: "We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now."

Inspector Thomassen said it was too early to speculate on the motive for the shooting, which happened in the late afternoon at Field's, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia, located on the outskirts of Copenhagen.

Emotional scenes as crowds escape the shooting on Sunday - OLAFUR STEINAR GESTSSON/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP
Emotional scenes as crowds escape the shooting on Sunday - OLAFUR STEINAR GESTSSON/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

When the shots rang out, some people hid in shops while others fled in a panicked stampede, according to witnesses.

"It is pure terror. This is awful," said Hans Christian Stoltz, a 53-year-old IT consultant, who was bringing his daughters to see Harry Styles perform a concert scheduled for Sunday night near the mall.

"You might wonder how a person can do this to another human being, but it's beyond anything that's possible."

Police said they were first alerted to the shooting at 5.36pm local time. Heavily armed police officers arrived at the scene, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

"We're on the scene, shots were fired and several people have been hit," they said.

'Very serious'

Sophie H. Andersen, the mayor of Copenhagen, tweeted: "Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious."

The capital's main hospital, Rigshospitalet, had received a "small group of patients" for treatment, possibly more than three, a spokesman said. It had called in extra staff, including surgeons and nurses.

An ambulance and armed police at the scene - OLAFUR STEINAR GESTSSON/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP
An ambulance and armed police at the scene - OLAFUR STEINAR GESTSSON/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark's TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops.

Witnesses quoted by Danish media said they saw more than 100 people rush towards the mall's exit as the first shots were heard.

People flee the Fields shopping centre in Copenhagen during evacuation by armed police - Olafur Steinar Gestsson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
People flee the Fields shopping centre in Copenhagen during evacuation by armed police - Olafur Steinar Gestsson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Danish tabloid BT published unverified video footage it said was shot by a witness to the attack, Mahdi Al-wazni, showing a man with a large rifle walking through the mall and swinging it around his shoulders.

"He seemed very aggressive and shouted different things," Mr Al-wazni told BT.

Footage published by tabloid Ekstra Bladet showed one person being carried by rescue workers into an ambulance on a stretcher.

"People first thought it was a thief ... Then I suddenly hear shots and threw myself behind the counter inside the store," a witness, Rikke Levandovski, told broadcaster TV2.

"He is just shooting into the crowd, not up in ceiling or into the floor."

Locals run away from Fields shopping centre in Copenhagen where shots were fired - Olafur Steinar Gestsson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Locals run away from Fields shopping centre in Copenhagen where shots were fired - Olafur Steinar Gestsson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"My friend and I ... suddenly we hear shots. I hear about 10 shots and then run as fast as we can into a toilet. We squeeze into this tiny toilet where we are around 11 people," a witness who gave her name as Isabella told public broadcaster DR.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping centre with his family when he heard "three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store."

Danish media reported that the Harry Styles concert, scheduled at the nearby Royal Arena, was called off.

Shortly after the shooting, the royal palace said a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France cycling race had been cancelled.

The shooting comes just over a week after a gunman opened fire near a gay bar in Oslo in neighbouring Norway, killing two people and wounding 21 others.

Terror threat level 'serious'

The terrorist threat against Denmark is currently assessed to be "serious", with the biggest threat coming from "militant Islamism", according to the latest report from the Danish Security and Intelligence Service.

The threat to Denmark from Right-wing extremists is considered at a "general" level, which means there is capability and/or intent and possibly planning.

Denmark last saw a militant attack in 2015, when two people were killed and six police officers wounded when a lone gunman shot and killed a man outside a culture centre hosting a debate on freedom of speech, and later killed a person outside a Jewish synagogue in central Copenhagen.

That gunman was killed in a shoot-out with police.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 3 dead, several injured after shooting at shopping mall in Copenhagen: Police

    At least three people are dead and several have been injured after a shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, according to local authorities. Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen said the three victims were a man in his 40s and "two young people," The Associated Press reported. Among those injured are three people in critical condition, police said.

  • Body of missing swimmer pulled from small lake in eastern Newfoundland: police

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police in eastern Newfoundland have recovered the body of a 19-year-old woman from a small lake east of Portugal Cove-St. Philip's. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued a brief statement today saying the woman's body was found this morning in Rotary Sunshine Park. The woman was reported missing Friday afternoon after she went for a swim in Healey's Pond. No other details were released. This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Several people fatally shot at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say

    Danish police say several people have been shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall; Harry Styles cancels concert Sunday night near the same mall.

  • Why one TikTok-famous dry cleaner says you should stop using dryer sheets (and what you should use instead!)

    This is a game changer.

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Canada falls to Germany in pivotal women's Volleyball Nations League game

    Canada's women's volleyball team lost to Germany 3-1 in a pivotal Volleyball Nations League preliminary match on Saturday in Calgary. The visiting side took the first set 25-19, the same score Canada claimed the second frame with. The Canadian women fought hard to mount a comeback, but the German team held its own to take the third and fourth sets with narrow scores of 27-25 and 25-23, respectively. Playing in her hometown, Alexa Gray led Canada (4-7) with 26 points. Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Semien, Gray send Rangers to 8-3 win over struggling Royals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marcus Semien homered and drove in four runs, Jon Gray pitched seven effective innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Tuesday night. Corey Seager hit a two-run double as the Rangers handed last-place Kansas City its fourth consecutive defeat. They've outscored the Royals 18-7 in the first two games of the series. Semien had three hits and scored three times. His three-run homer off starter Jonathan Heasley made it 4-0 in the third. Gray (4-3) mat

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Sainz Jr. wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis H

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.