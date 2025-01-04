“We have to cope with that”: Ruben Amorim says Man United stars are “anxious” and “afraid” ahead of Liverpool game

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has admitted that a section of his players are “anxious” and “afraid” ahead of his side’s meeting with Liverpool on Sunday.

United are currently 14th in the Premier League table having suffered five defeats in six matches.

It doesn’t get easier for them, with their next assignment being away to table leaders Liverpool at Anfield. Speaking on the embargoed section of his presser, Amorim said about his stars, “They are anxious and sometimes afraid on the pitch.”

“We have to cope with that. We need the leaders to step up and to help the other guys – and I’m the most responsible person here to improve the performances.”

More to follow…