Copa América final chaos: Game delayed, fans stuck outside after gates breached, police response

henry bushnell
Senior reporter
·3 min read
Supporters without tickets wait outside the stadium ahead of the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament final football match between Argentina and Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami, Florida on July 14, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Chaos consumed the Copa América final hours before kickoff in Miami, where hundreds, perhaps thousands of fans were stuck outside Hard Rock Stadium gates as security tried, and apparently failed, to manage the inflow of spectators for Sunday's game between Argentina and Colombia.

As of 7:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the scheduled 8 p.m. start, all stadium gates were closed. Organizers announced that kickoff had been delayed until at least 8:30.

Fans, meanwhile, were suffering. Children were reportedly crying. At least one woman reportedly fainted and was revived. At least one man was bloodied by police.

The chaos seemingly began when some reportedly un-ticketed fans — it's not clear how many — breached at least one entry gate. They streamed toward the stadium concourse, with police and security personnel chasing after them

The breach provoked a forceful police response, which seemed to exacerbate the chaos.

Authorities responded by closing the breached gate, and eventually all stadium gates with less than an hour to go until kickoff

This left many ticketed fans — including, reportedly, family members of players — unable to enter, and stuck in a mass of people, sweating in sweltering heat and South Florida humidity.

Prior to the full closure, for a brief time, they were letting fans in one by one, with a dozen officers lining the entryway.

Multiple journalists on the scene said they and others were told by police to stop filming the chaos, which will raise all sorts of critical questions about the preparedness of CONMEBOL, the South American soccer confederation in charge of the Copa América, and local organizers in Miami.

One credentialed journalist was reportedly tackled by police outside the stadium.

Videos began to spread shortly after gates opened at 5 p.m. local time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

