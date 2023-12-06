When is Copa America draw 2024? Start time, format, groups and how to watch

Argentina are the defending champions (Getty Images)

Defending champions Argentina will find out their fate for next’s years Copa America in the draw taking place on Thursday.

The South American nation captured their 15th Copa America title with a 1-0 win over Brazil in 2021 to move level with Uruguay for the most titles in the tournament’s history.

Lionel Messi is still set to captain the side into next year’s tournament, with the Inter Miami forward looking to further enhance his legacy having won the World Cup in Qatar last December.

2021 runners-up Brazil will provide a stern test for Lionel Scaloni’s side, as will reigning Gold Cup champions Mexico. The United States will also be looking to impress as hosts of the tournament for the second time.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Copa America 2024 draw.

When is the Copa America 2024 draw?

The Copa America draw will take place on Thursday 7 December in the James L. Knight Centre in Miami.

How can I watch it?

The Copa America 2024 draw will be broadcast on Fox Sport 1 in the United States at 7.30pm ET (12.30am GMT on Friday for UK viewers). It will also be streamed on the Fox Sports App. At present, there is no confirmed UK broadcaster of the draw.

Which countries are involved?

The Copa America has four groups of four teams, with the top two in each progressing to the knockout rounds.

All ten South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) members are automatically eligible for the competition and will be represented in Thursday’s draw.

The final six teams come from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) and qualified for the tournament through the Concacaf Nations League.

Jamaica, Mexico, Panama and the United States are the four confirmed Concacaf members so far. The final two spots will be decided by two one-leg playoff games in March 2024 which see Canada face Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica take on Honduras.

What are the pots?

Pot 1: Argentina, Mexico, United States and Brazil.

Pot 2: Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Pot 3: Chile, Panama, Venezuela and Paraguay.

Pot 4: Jamaica, Bolivia, Canada or Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica or Honduras.

How does the draw work?

All teams from Pot 1 have already been assigned a group before the official draw. As the reigning Copa America champions, Argentina go into Group A. The reigning Concacaf Gold Cup champions, Mexico are put into Group B.

As the highest-ranked Concacaf team in the Fifa World Rankings, the United States are in Group C, while Brazil go into Group D as the next-highest-ranked Conmebol team after Argentina in the Fifa rankings.

The draw will first place all four teams from Pot 2 into Group A-D in that order. The same procedure then applies to Pot 3 and Pot 4.

When is the Copa America 2024?

The tournament will take place next summer in the United States between 20 June 20 and 14 July. The final will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.