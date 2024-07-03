Copa América 2024: Will Messi play Argentina vs. Ecuador quarterfinal match? Here's the latest.

World Cup champion Lionel Messi is close to making his Copa América return from a right groin/adductor injury, but it’s unclear what role he’ll play during Argentina’s quarterfinal matchup.

Messi remains day-to-day, and could either start or come off the bench when Argentina plays Ecuador in the Copa América quarterfinals at NRG Stadium in Houston on Thursday.

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni said Wednesday that he would speak to Messi before the club’s practice to determine how much he will play in the Ecuador match.

“I think it’s fair to wait until the last moment,” Scaloni said, referring to Messi going through another practice Wednesday. “I think it’s fair that he should take is time and train as much as possible. So, after the training, rather, before, I will talk to him and then we will make the decision.”

Argentina, the defending Copa América 2021 and World Cup champions, could certainly beat Ecuador without Messi. But news of his potential participation bodes well for his health and Argentina's pursuit for another championship.

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and Inter Miami star, participated in his first full practice with his Argentine teammates in Houston on Tuesday night, one day after he was a limited participant for the first time since he incurred the injury.

Messi was injured during Argentina’s 1-0 win over Chile at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during the second group-stage match on June 25.

The injury caused Messi to Argentina’s 2-0 win over Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday, when he watched the match from the bench and was listed as a substitute despite wearing street clothes.

COPA AMERICA QUARTERFINALS: Ranking the eight teams remaining in tournament

Will Messi play vs. Ecuador in Copa América quarterfinal?

Lionel Messi did not play in Argentina's group stage finale against Peru on Saturday.

Messi’s status for the Copa América quarterfinal match remains in question.

It’s unclear whether he’ll return to the starting lineup or come off the bench for the Ecuador match.

How to watch Argentina vs. Ecuador live stream?

The Argentina vs. Ecuador match on Thursday will be broadcast by FOX (in English) and on Univision/TUDN (in Spanish).

FOX Sports will provide live streams for Copa América matches. Matches also can be streamed on fubo. Vix will provide a streaming option for Spanish-language broadcasts.

How has Messi performed during Copa América?

Messi has been considered day to day with the injury, but Monday’s development is a positive step.

Messi had an assist in Argentina’s 2-0 win in their Copa América opener against Canada, but scoreless through two matches.

Which teams are playing in Copa América quarterfinals?

Along with the Argentina-Ecuador match Thursday, the Copa América quarterfinals continue with one match Friday and conclude with two matches Saturday.

∎ Venezuela and Canada will meet on Friday at 9 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

∎ Colombia and Panama will play on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

∎ Uruguay and Brazil meet on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

When are the Copa América semifinals?

The Copa América finalists will be decided on July 9 and July 10. Here are the matchups.

∎ July 9: Argentina/Ecuador vs. Venezuela/Canada, 8 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

∎ July 10: Colombia/Panama vs. Uruguay/Brazil, 8 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

When is the Copa América final?

The Copa América final will be played on July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, while the third-place match will be played on July 13 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Argentina vs. Ecuador: Is Messi playing in Copa América quarterfinal?