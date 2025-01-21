Cooper Kupp addresses uncertain future with LA Rams: 'Who knows what's going to happen'

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is certain that he’s going to play football next season. He isn’t so sure if it’ll be for the Rams.

“Yeah. Who knows what's going to happen. A lot of that stuff is out of my control. And we will see what it's going to be. There was obviously stuff that was going on early on in the season,” Kupp said. “I don't have any clarity on what that's going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don't know what that's going to look like."

The wide receiver has two years remaining on his contract. Los Angeles would save $7.52 million against the 2025 cap if Kupp is a pre-June 1 cut.

Kupp’s name circulated around this year’s NFL trade deadline as a possible player who could be on the move. But Rams head coach Sean McVay shot down Kupp trade rumors in October.

Kupp missed four games after injuring his ankle in Week 2. He was also inactive in Week 18 when the Rams elected to rest him.

Cooper Kupp has 634 receptions for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns during his eight seasons with the Rams.

The 31-year-old wide receiver registered 67 catches, 710 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 12 games this year. His best season came in 2021 where he won the receiver triple crown, tallying 145 catches, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. His performance won him NFL offensive player of the year. His stellar play continued into the postseason as he was named Super Bowl 56 MVP after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kupp has battled injuries to his lower extremities since his 2021 campaign and his numbers have decreased. But the eight-year veteran believes he still has plenty of good football ahead.

“Oh, yeah. There’s no doubt in my mind. I want to play football,” Kupp said. “I feel like I have a lot of good football left in me. I will be playing football next year. That much I know.”

Kupp’s friend and teammate Matthew Stafford also faces an uncertain future in Los Angeles. Stafford restructured his contract during the offseason. The 36-year-old quarterback contract runs through the 2026 season.

“As far as my future goes, it’s 30 minutes after the last game so I’ll take some time to think about it,” Stafford told reporters following the Rams’ 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs. “But I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball.”

When Stafford was asked if he has good football left in him. The quarterback had a similar response as Kupp.

“It sure feels like it,” Stafford said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cooper Kupp addresses uncertain future with Los Angeles Rams