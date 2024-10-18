Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper will make college basketball fun again

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 17: Airious Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Simeon Wilcher #7 of the St. John's Red Storm trade words during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena on October 17, 2024 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776215426 ORIG FILE ID: 2178262786

Folks, we might actually have a bit of fun with men's college basketball this season for the first time in a long time. There are a couple of reasons why.

First things first — Tony Bennett and his milquetoast offense are retiring. I'm just kidding, UVA fans. Kind of. I'll miss Tony, but Virginia basketball was basically the equivalent of Iowa football. If you know, you know.

REPLACING TONY BENNETT: Here are four coaching candidates who could replace the UVA legend on the fly.

Anyway, in all seriousness, men's basketball is getting an infusion of star power this season that it hasn't seen since 2018, when the madness surrounding Zion Williamson was at its peak.

We've got three big names: Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.

You already know about Flagg. He's the dude who was taking it to actual NBA players in Team USA training camp this summer. He'll play at Duke this season and is currently mocked in most places as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. But that's no guarantee, as he's got some steep competition potentially looking to take that spot, too.

You probably don't know about Bailey and Harper. These two freshmen are playing together at Rutgers this season, and they already look incredible. We got a glimpse of them playing together in a Rutgers and St. John's charity game on Thursday night. The two looked like they might already be the best duo in college basketball.

The combination of size, athleticism and skill they process is unreal. They combined for 45 points against St. John's on buckets like these (albeit in a losing effort).

Ace Bailey, the No. 2 overall prospect behind Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA draft class, certainly looks the part of a franchise-changing talent.



League executives will be monitoring Rutgers all season because of Bailey and Dylan Harper. pic.twitter.com/UXurBzj9UO — Evan Sidery (@esidery) October 18, 2024

This sort of star power in college hoops is exciting. It's the thing that has pushed women's college basketball to its absolute peak. The rise of star power behind names like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Juju Watkins, Aliyah Boston and more over these last few years has been a major boon for the sport.

Men's college basketball hasn't had that and it likely won't in the long-term. The thing about the women's side that makes it special is that the prospects have to stick around for, at least, three seasons before bouncing out to the pro ranks.

The men's basketball system is the complete opposite. One-and-done players have dominated for most of the last two decades. Plus, between the NBA G-League and overseas teams, a lot of the talent has been plucked away from the NCAA.

But the G-League Ignite team is no more and name, image and likeness rights have made it more fiscally responsible to choose the NCAA over the other options out there.

Now, because of this new landscape, we've got some star freshman getting ready to take over the sport again. And I can't wait to watch them over these next few months.

The Guardians are on the board

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: David Fry #6 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates hitting a two run home run during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees during Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** ORG XMIT: 776224347 ORIG FILE ID: 2179070337

And David Fry sure does love playing the hero, doesn't he?

He steps up to the plate. Two out, one on. The count falls to 1-2 on him in the bottom of the 10th. This is his last strike.

But if there's one thing we know about Fry, it's that he sure does love to be at a disadvantage. After all, he is the best in baseball when battling back from an 0-2 count.

So it should come as no surprise that he turned that 1-2 count into a walk-off two-run homer.

You could hear the crowd roar from miles away. Fry gave the Guardians life again. Falling down in the series 0-3 to the Yankees would've been nearly impossible to come back from. A 1-2 series whole is still tough, but you're just one game away from tying things up.

The Guardians have hope now, thanks to Fry's heroics. If they win this series, the city will never forget this moment.

THE RADIO CALL IS BETTER: Listen to the call on Fry's homer here.

Are we sure the Saints aren't cursed?

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints leaves the field following a game agains the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome on October 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gus Stark/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151417 ORIG FILE ID: 2179075906

And are we sure the Cowboys didn't do it? Ever since New Orleans put that whoopin' on Dallas they haven't won a single game.

Thursday night's loss was probably New Orleans' most embarrassing one yet. Sean Payton's Broncos put up 33 points against the Saints, who could only manage to score 10 after being the most potent offense in the league for the first two weeks of the season.

Alvin Kamara only managed 10 yards on 7 carries (much to the chagrin of my fantasy football squad). Spencer Rattler still looks like a deer in headlights out there.

We do have to shoot New Orleans a bit of bail. This team isn't healthy right now. Derek Carr isn't great, but he's the team's best quarterback option, and he had a solid season before going down.

There's still plenty of football left to play, but at 2-5 you have to wonder what New Orleans has left to play for other than to figure out who will be around next season.

Photo Friday: Cycling is awesome

TOPSHOT - Cyclists of team Switzerland compete during the men's team pursuit qualifying of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Ballerup, Denmark, on October 16, 2024. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** ORG XMIT: 0 ORIG FILE ID: 2178017205

Here's team Switzerland competing in the Track Cycling World Championship qualifiers. This looks so awesome. Somebody get me a bike. I'd like to give it a shot.

