Cook scores 11 as New Mexico State beats NAIA-member University of the Southwest 85-52

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Christian Cook had 11 points in New Mexico State's 85-52 victory against NAIA-member University of the Southwest on Saturday night.

Cook shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Aggies (7-6). Jaden Harris scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Zawdie Jackson shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Joshua Sasser led the Mustangs in scoring, finishing with nine points and two steals. Anthony Scott added eight points and two steals for University of the Southwest. Jalen Mcafee Marion also had seven points.

New Mexico State took the lead with 18:18 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 44-20 at halftime, with Cook racking up nine points. The Aggies pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend a 22-point lead to 34 points. New Mexico State outscored the Mustangs by nine points in the final half, as Harris led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

