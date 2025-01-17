Contreras leads UMKC against North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (12-5, 4-0 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (6-13, 2-2 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts North Dakota State after Alayna Contreras scored 31 points in UMKC's 73-66 victory against the Denver Pioneers.

The Kangaroos have gone 4-3 at home. UMKC is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bison are 4-0 in conference games. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit with 13.1 assists per game led by Abby Schulte averaging 2.4.

UMKC's average of 3.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 3.9 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UMKC allows.

The Kangaroos and Bison face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Contreras is shooting 36.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Kangaroos.

Schulte is averaging 7.2 points for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press