Contract terms, loan fee, first reactions: Issa Kabore joins Benfica on season-long loan

Manchester City defender Issa Kabore has completed a season-long loan move to Benfica.

The Burkinabe international was named as a substitute for Manchester City’s 4-1 Premier League win over Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and spent the previous 2023/24 campaign playing in the top-flight with Luton Town.

Kabore featured 24 times in the Premier League for Luton last season, with the versatile full-back registering two top-flight assists for Rob Edwards’ side.

The 23-year-old has never made a first-team appearance for Manchester City, and wasn’t involved in the Blues’ recent pre-season tour of the United States for matches against Celtic, AC Milan, FC Barcelona and Chelsea.

The full-back was part of Guardiola’s squad for the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium, and the Catalan revealed that the defender could remain with Manchester City for the current campaign.

Kabore has been linked with both Tottenham and Everton, but is set to have the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League, after completing a season-long loan move to Portuguese heavyweights Benfica.

After completing his second successive switch away from east Manchester, here is everything you need to know about Kabore’s latest transfer!

What are the terms of the Issa Kabore to Benfica transfer?

Kabore has completed a straight season-long move to Benfica for the 2024/25 campaign. The transfer does not include an option to make the deal permanent, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What have Manchester City said about the transfer?

Manchester City haven’t commented on the season-long transfer of the right-back.

What has Issa Kabore said about the transfer?

Speaking to Benfica TV, Kabore said: “When you arrive at a big club like Benfica, the goals are clear. There’s a clear vision. We’re here to win trophies and that’s what we’re going to strive for.”

How have Benfica reacted to the deal?

A Benfica statement on their website, said: “Issa Kaboré, 23, has joined the professional football team of Sport Lisboa e Benfica. The right-back, a Burkina Faso international, joins the club from Manchester City on loan until the end of the season.

We wish Issa Kabore all the very best on his season-long loan move to Benfica for the 2024/25 campaign!