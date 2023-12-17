Content creator wearing LeBron James jersey tries to enter NCAA basketball game

Lindenwood guard Darius Beane (25) plays defense during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) ORG XMIT: IACN1

The Lindenwood Lions men's basketball team took on the IUPUI Jaguars Saturday afternoon in a non-conference matchup. The Jaguars nearly came back from a 13-point deficit in the second half but Lindenwood held on for the 73-67 victory. Lions forward Keenon Cole had a game- and career-high 26 points for Lindenwood to power their second win in a row.

But the biggest story of the game had nothing to do with a player in a Lindenwood or IUPUI uniform.\

Instead, the most notable part of the game was a content creator wearing a LeBron James Miami Heat jersey trying to check in during the second half.

A fan in a full LeBron James Heat jersey tried to check in to the Lindenwood-IUPUI game. pic.twitter.com/0iNft11CLT — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 16, 2023

Content creator Austin Taylor, known as "Mantis" on Twitter and YouTube, is an IUPUI alum.

Taylor went to the scorer's table with 1:21 left in the second half while Jaguars guard Jlynn Counter shot free throws. He told Jaguars coaches he was with the Make-A-Wish foundation and tried to check in as Josh Giddey, in reference to the Oklahoma City Thunder guard.

A Lindenwood coach escorted him off the court to a security guard, who removed the fan from Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

I Subbed Into A Division 1 College Basketball Game pic.twitter.com/Q1q5QTY2NY — Mantis (@YoungMantis2) December 17, 2023

Viewers on X, formerly known as Twitter, took note of the unusual substitution attempt.

Gotta give him respect. He tried doing it the proper way by checking in with the official scorer. — Wake Up, It's Later Than You Think (@eX_ers) December 16, 2023

He’s 2 years late unfortunately pic.twitter.com/bVDN3mE9Au — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) December 16, 2023

These fantasy football punishments get better and better — Brandon Priebe (@bpriebe) December 16, 2023

