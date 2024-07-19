Conte ready to cut losses on Napoli flops

According to Il Mattino newspaper, Antonio Conte is ready to discard almost all the players Napoli bought last year, including Natan, Jens Cajuste and Jesper Lindstrom.

The Partenopei won the Scudetto in 2023 and it was all downhill from there, as they went through a series of coaches and players, failing to even qualify for Europe.

Now Conte has taken over and is ready to make radical changes to the team so that it will fit into his vision of football for the future.

It was already known that many of last season’s signings flopped, but Conte is also unimpressed with their performances in pre-season.

Conte unimpressed with Napoli signings

Lindstrom cost €30m last summer and is on the verge of a move to Everton, on loan with option to buy at the end of the season.

Defender Natan is also no longer required, but his only real proposal so far is a loan with Hellas Verona.

Midfielder Cajuste is also reportedly not in Napoli’s plans for this season, just a year on from his €12m move from Stade Reims.

He made 35 appearances for the Partenopei, contributing two assists.