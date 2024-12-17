Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul? Really? Here's what we know

.

Sometimes all it takes is one Conor McGregor social media post to set the combat sports world into a tizzy, as was the case Tuesday when the UFC's biggest star shared that he has agreed to an exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul.

What? That certainly came out of nowhere.

At least part of the motivation for McGregor's middle-of-the-night (in the U.S.) X post was to quell rumors of a UFC fight against featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. McGregor's post also suggested that India's extremely wealthy Ambani Family will organize the event.

The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

I have agreed.

I will then seek my return to the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2024

How serious should fight fans take McGregor's claim? Here's what we know.

Did Dana White tease McGregor vs. Paul?

This past Saturday after UFC on ESPN 63, Dana White spoke with reporters and was asked about the UFC's plans for 2025 coming off another successful year. And in the process of a long-winded answer, the UFC boss teased something big and suggested it would come as a surprise.

"I've got something in the works right now. I'll drive you f*ckers crazy, all you guys will be running around," White told reporters, including MMA Junkie. "I've got something in the works that you will never f*cking see coming for 2025, that literally started to come together last night."

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to MMA Junkie that White was pitched on the idea of a fight between McGregor and Paul last Friday, although it's unclear who took part in that meeting.

Why McGregor vs. Paul could be legit

While a potential fight between McGregor and Paul does seem out of left field, it could make sense given their affiliations.

With McGregor under contract with UFC and Paul tied to WWE, that puts both men under the TKO umbrella. It stands to reason that if TKO executives want to put on a crossover event headlined by McGregor vs. Paul, the fight could certainly come to fruition.

Also working in the fight's favor is the fact that Paul already is one of the UFC's business partners through his Prime energy drink.

Jake Paul weighs in on possible McGregor fight vs. his brother

While White has been in a years-long war of words with Logan's brother, Jake Paul, over fighter pay, he's had nothing but praise for Logan, calling him "f*cking brilliant" in 2023.

Jake, who has repeatedly called out McGregor during his meteoric rise from YouTuber to professional boxer, weighed in on the possibility that McGregor would fight his brother on X, claiming that McGregor's team has been "desperately trying" to negotiate with Most Valuable Promotions.

Now it all makes sense why Conor Mcgregor & his management team have been desperately trying to get MVP to negotiate for a fight between us.



As we told them them privately & I’m now saying it publicly…the only way we’re willing to explore me vs Conor in a pro boxing / mma fight… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 17, 2024

Who is the Ambani Family and why would they be involved?

Mukesh Ambani, patriarch of the Ambani Family, is an Indian businessman and one of the richest people in the world with an estimated net worth of $121 billion, according to Business Insider earlier this year. His company, Reliance Industries, conducts business in a multitude of sectors – including energy, natural gas, telecommunications, and more.

Given Ambani doesn't have any history of promoting or investing in combat sports, it's unclear why he would back McGregor vs. Paul. His company, however, does have ties to the entertainment industry – and a McGregor vs. Paul event would surely draw mainstream interest similar to, if not beyond, this past November's Netflix event headlined by Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

