Conor McGregor says ‘it’s all systems go’ for UFC fight vs. Michael Chandler this summer

It appears Conor McGregor’s return has been finalized – at least according to him.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) previously announced that he will return June 29 on International Fight Week, but the UFC has never acknowledged that. Just earlier this week, McGregor vented his frustration on the lack of communication with the UFC, but just two days later he changed his tune.

“We got confirmation a few days ago that it’s all systems go,” McGregor told ESPN on Tuesday. “‘The Mac,’ ‘The Notorious’ will be returning to the UFC octagon this summer.”

His opponent, Michael Chandler, has been equally as impatient, but McGregor assures the fight is on.

“Shut up, Michael, you f*cking imbecile,” McGregor said. “The man doesn’t shut up. I seen him on ‘Raw.’ I like Mike, I’m going to bust him up. I’m going to bust Mike up, yeah. If I say it, I do it. If I say it, it gets done – end of. Put that on my stone. So, Chandler in the summer. Weight? I was having a bit of a laugh at the 185. I haven’t checked the scales since the last time I weighed in at the UFC event, which is a fair bit of time ago.

“I’ll have a chat and see where I’m at. But I got great news. It’s all systems go. Thumbs up, thumbs up. Got the call. Everything’s sweet. I had my camp in Dubai, I had a camp in Cannes. I was preparing, and then I was kind of getting nothing back. And then other things came up, so I kind of dipped out. But now it’s on. So, there’s no messing now. I cannot dip out now.”

McGregor is in the final leg of promoting the release of his movie “Road House,” which premieres Thursday on Prime Video. While McGregor has hashed things out with the UFC on his return fight vs. Chandler, he’s yet to discuss his contract, which has two fights remaining.

“Do we sign a new deal?” McGregor said. “Do I go? Am I a free agent? I love the UFC dearly. My heart is in the UFC, my catalog, my life. I love everyone in the company and all the fighters and all the events and all the shows and cards. I wish to continue this. How that looks, I have no clue.”

XXX ENTERTAINMENT__62ND_ANNUAL_GRAMMY_AWARDS_20200126_USA_DJM_0928.JPG E ENT USA CA

Jan 26, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Conor McGregor arrives on the red carpet during the…

Jan 26, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Conor McGregor arrives on the red carpet during the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 26, 2020 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

AP 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS - ARRIVALS A ENT USA CA

Audie Attar, left, and Conor McGregor arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples…

Audie Attar, left, and Conor McGregor arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

AP 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS - ARRIVALS A ENT USA CA

Conor McGregor arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan.…

Conor McGregor arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

GTY 1202207879 E ACE CEL ENT MUS USA CA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Conor McGregor arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at…

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Conor McGregor arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

conor-mcgregor-dee-devlin-mtv-vma

Conor McGregor, Dee Devlin (Photo by Getty)

2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, at Barclays Center…

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, on 12 September 2021.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Dee Devlin, Conor McGregor attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September…

Dee Devlin, Conor McGregor attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12,…

Conor McGregor arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Dee Devlin, Conor McGregor attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September…

Dee Devlin, Conor McGregor attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attend the 2021…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

conor-mcgregor-machine-gun-kelly-mtv-vmas-shutterstock

conor-mcgregor-machine-gun-kelly-mtv-vma

Chopard Gentleman's Evening - Photocall - The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin attend the Chopard "Gentleman's Evening" during…

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin attend the Chopard "Gentleman's Evening" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Rooftop Hotel Martinez on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Chopard Gentleman's Evening - Photocall - The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attends the Chopard "Gentleman's Evening" during…

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attends the Chopard "Gentleman's Evening" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Rooftop Hotel Martinez on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Chopard Host The Dinner 'Chopard Loves Cinema'

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attend the 'Chopard Loves Cinema' gala…

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attend the 'Chopard Loves Cinema' gala dinner during the 75th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Martinez on May 21, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Chopard Host The Dinner 'Chopard Loves Cinema'

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attend the 'Chopard Loves Cinema' gala…

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attend the 'Chopard Loves Cinema' gala dinner during the 75th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Martinez on May 21, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Chopard Host The Dinner 'Chopard Loves Cinema'

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Conor McGregor attends the 'Chopard Loves Cinema' gala dinner during the…

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Conor McGregor attends the 'Chopard Loves Cinema' gala dinner during the 75th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Martinez on May 21, 2022 in Cannes, France.

FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter Conor McGregor (L)arrives with his partner Dee Devlin for the screening…

MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter Conor McGregor (L)arrives with his partner Dee Devlin for the screening of the film "Elvis" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2022.

FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter Conor McGregor arrives for the screening of the film "Elvis" during…

MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter Conor McGregor arrives for the screening of the film "Elvis" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2022.

FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter Conor McGregor arrives for the screening of the film "Elvis" during…

MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter Conor McGregor arrives for the screening of the film "Elvis" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2022.

France Cannes 2022 Elvis Red Carpet

Conor McGregor poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the…

Conor McGregor poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

"Elvis" Red Carpet - The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attend the screening of "Elvis" during…

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attend the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.

"Elvis" After Party - The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin attend the "Elvis" after party at…

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin attend the "Elvis" after party at Stephanie Beach during the 75th annual Cannes film festival on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.

"Elvis" After Party - The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Conor McGregor attends the "Elvis" after party at Stephanie Beach during…

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Conor McGregor attends the "Elvis" after party at Stephanie Beach during the 75th annual Cannes film festival on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.

"Road House" World Premiere At SXSW

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Conor McGregor attends the "Road House" World Premiere during SXSW at…

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Conor McGregor attends the "Road House" World Premiere during SXSW at The Paramount Theater on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

"Road House" World Premiere At SXSW

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Conor McGregor attends the "Road House" World Premiere during SXSW at…

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Conor McGregor attends the "Road House" World Premiere during SXSW at The Paramount Theater on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

"Road House" World Premiere At SXSW

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Conor McGregor attends the "Road House" World Premiere during SXSW at…

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Conor McGregor attends the "Road House" World Premiere during SXSW at The Paramount Theater on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

UK Special Screening for Prime Video's "Road House"

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Conor McGregor and Margaret McGregor attend a special screening of Prime…

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Con

UK Special Screening for Prime Video's "Road House"

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: (L to R) Tony McGregor, Margaret McGregor, Jake Gyllenhaal, guest, Conor…

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: (L to R) Tony McGregor, Margaret McGregor, Jake Gyllenhaal, guest, Conor McGregor, Dee Devlin, children Conor McGregor Jr, Rian McGregor, Croia McGregor and guest attend a special screening of Prime Video's "Road House" at The Curzon Mayfair on March 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Prime Video UK)

UK Special Screening for Prime Video's "Road House"

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Conor McGregor attends a special screening of Prime Video's "Road House"…

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Conor McGregor attends a special screening of Prime Video's "Road House" at The Curzon Mayfair on March 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Prime Video UK)

UK Special Screening for Prime Video's "Road House"

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor attend a special screening of Prime…

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor attend a special screening of Prime Video's "Road House" at The Curzon Mayfair on March 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Prime Video UK)

UK Special Screening for Prime Video's "Road House"

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor attend a special screening of Prime…

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor attend a special screening of Prime Video's "Road House" at The Curzon Mayfair on March 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Prime Video UK)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie