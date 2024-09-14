Conor McGregor perplexed by UFC status after losing Michael Chandler bout: 'I'm out of the loop with it'

Conor McGregor appears unsure of what's going on with his relationship with the UFC.

The former two-division UFC champion says he's been to return, but for whatever reason, the promotion has not given him a fight date. In fact, he just lost his expected opponent, Michael Chandler, to a rematch against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309.

According to McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), who recently became a part-owner in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, he has been doing everything he is supposed to behind the scenes, including frequent drug testing and training to prepare for a return to action. But as it stands, McGregor has no date or opponent.

"I got tested this evening. I got tested today by the Drug Free Sport agency," McGregor said at the BKFC 66 post-event news conference. "I'm the most tested athlete on the roster by more than twice the amount. I believe I'm maybe tested 13 times, the amount of seconds it took me to finish Jose Aldo. Thirteen times.

"Actually, funny enough, Jose Aldo is No. 2 in the testing. I think he's been tested six times. So I've been tested more than twice all these other athletes, yet I struggle to get a date. So, I've talked to Sheikh Turki (Alalshikh), and said, 'Sheikh Turki, can you assist me here?'"

According to the UFC Anti-Doping online records testing history (last updated on Sept. 13 at noon ET), McGregor has been tested 10 times in 2024. Aldo shows the same number. Kayla Harrison is the only other fighter in double digits, also with 10 tests.

While McGregor may have been off on his numbers, he is truly among the most tested fighters on the roster.

The Irishman was scheduled to fight Chandler at UFC 303 in July, but the fight was scratched after he broke his toe.

Chandler sat on the sidelines for nearly two years since his last bout while waiting for McGregor. He finally got fed up and decided to move on to a rematch against Oliveira. While McGregor initially issued a firey reply to the news on X (formerly Twitter), his tone differed when speaking candidly on the situation, offering optimism about the future.

"As far as Chandler rematching Oliviera, I'm happy with the date," McGregor said. "It's November. Maybe we can still do it after if they're not going to line me up out till maybe December, January, February – one of these dates. Maybe we can still do it.

"I'm just out of the loop with it, you know? All I can do is carry on, doing what I'm doing. I test under the testing administration, I train daily, and that's it. Let's see what happens. Hopefully, it all comes to fruition."

McGregor appears to be stuck in a holding pattern. He believes everything is up to par on his end, but is still currently on the outside looking in. With only a couple of bouts remaining on his active UFC contract, the entrepreneurial athlete has his business mind churning out ideas about how to proceed.

"I have two fights left on my UFC contract," McGregor said. "My opponent that I was scheduled to fight has rescheduled another bout. I would love maybe an exemption, or maybe a joint partnership, Bare Knuckle-UFC. Similar to McGregor Sports and Entertainment and Mayweather Promotions. Some sort of agreement where we can get busy.

"I need to be busy, and right now I'm working to get there. So, let's what happens. Like I said, I have two fights left on the contract, and it's taking a minute, but you know, patience is one of the most important skills a human being can possess, study, learn, and implement, and that's where I'm at right now."

