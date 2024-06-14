Conor McGregor Injured, Out Of UFC 303 With Training Injury
UFC President Dana White announced on Thursday night that Conor McGregor has been ruled out of UFC 303 on June 29 because of injury.
McGregor hasn’t fought in the UFC since July 2021, when he sustaind a leg injury that many viewed as career-threatening.
Instead of McGregor, UFC will offer light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who will put his title on the line to fight Jiri Prochazka as the main event.
McGregor’s injury was not disclosed, and UFC wouldn’t say when it happened. However, it’s not expected to be a long-term setback, according to reports, and could be rebooked for later in the year. McGregor is considered the UFC’s top drawing card.
