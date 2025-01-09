When will Conor McGregor fight next? Latest news on potential matchup

There's one burning question on every fight fan's mind this year: Will Conor McGregor make his much-anticipated return in 2025?

McGregor's last appearance in the octagon was in July 2021 at UFC 264, where he faced Dustin Poirier. The fight ended in a stoppage after McGregor's left leg twisted beneath him, resulting in a broken tibia. Poirier was awarded the win by TKO due to the doctor’s stoppage.

After recovering, McGregor was scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024 but withdrew due to a foot injury.

McGregor has hinted at a potential comeback, even using social media to suggest a fight with Logan Paul in India. However, instead of an MMA match, if that ever comes together it is more likely to be a boxing exhibition.

As we eagerly await his return, the question of when McGregor could potentially grace the scene again remains shrouded in mystery.

When will Conor McGregor fight next?

McGregor said on social media in December that he had reached a preliminary agreement for an exhibition boxing match against YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul.

The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

I have agreed.

I will then seek my return to the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2024

Nothing has been formalized in the weeks since and no date was suggested. McGregor had said that it would be held in India.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When will Conor McGregor fight next? Latest news