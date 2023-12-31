Conor McGregor announces return, says he’ll fight Michael Chandler in Las Vegas in June

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since 2021, when he broke his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield via Getty Images)

Conor McGregor is ready to finally make his return to the UFC.

McGregor said on social media Sunday that he intends to fight Michael Chandler on June 29, 2024d in Las Vegas. The bout will reportedly take place during the UFC’s International Fight Week, however neither the UFC nor Chandler have confirmed the fight, per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. The fight will take place at 185 pounds.

McGregor and Chandler both coached against each other on the reality show, “The Ultimate Fighter,” and have been rumored to be in talks for a fight for quite some time.

“Here we go, this is the fight I’ve been training for,” Chandler told ESPN on Saturday, while adding that he didn’t know of an official date for the fight. “Any weight — 155, 170, 185 pounds — is good with me.”

The fight being set at 185 pounds is strange for both fighters, as they both generally fight at 155 pounds. Both McGregor and Chandler have won titles at 155 pounds in the past. Chandler has fought all five of his UFC appearances at the weight class, though McGregor has competed as high as 170 pounds in the past.

McGregor has not fought since 2021, when he broke his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier. He holds a 22-6 record, though he’s lost his last two bouts to Poirier in 2021. McGregor was ineligible to compete for much of 2023 after he failed to register with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which led to a larger public feud between McGregor and the USADA.

Chandler, 37, holds a 23-8 career record. He last stepped into the Octagon in 2022, where he also fell to Poirier. It marked his third loss in four fights.

While nothing has been announced officially, McGregor is clearly ready to get back out there. If all goes well, fans will see him back in action in just a few months.