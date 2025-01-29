Connor scores back-breaker, Jets stars shine bright in 4-1 win over Canadiens

MONTREAL — Kyle Connor tilted his head up to the jumbotron and saw the clock winding down. When he looked back down, he spotted an opportunity to score.

The Winnipeg Jets' star winger chipped the puck in deep and parked himself in the slot.

Teammate David Gustafsson then went to work with a powerful forecheck before setting Connor up with 1.5 seconds left in the second period of Winnipeg’s 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

"There was only five or six seconds (left),” Connor said. “Gussie made an incredible play down low just to win that battle, and they kind of just lost coverage there.

“Found some time in the slot.”

While Connor found time, the Canadiens lost track of it.

“That third goal hurts," Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis said. "At the end of the period, I don’t think we had to give that up. We didn’t play the clock.”

The back-breaking goal was Connor’s second of the night and 29th of the season, putting the Jets up 3-1 heading into the final frame.

“Tough one for them to have, big one for us,” said Jets coach Scott Arniel, before marvelling at Connor's wicked release from the hash marks.

“We've seen that, right? That shot,” he added. “I've seen a lot of good shooters, guys with quick releases, but he's in the top five for me with some of the best at shooting that puck.”

Gustafsson, a fourth-liner, earned a point in his fourth consecutive game thanks to his effort. Otherwise, the Jets’ top guns led the way for Winnipeg.

Vezina Trophy favourite Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves and helped Winnipeg withstand a dominant opening 10 minutes from the Canadiens.

After the Jets controlled the second period, Winnipeg took its foot off the gas in the third and Hellebuyck stood tall again.

“We didn't want to put him in a position where he's sitting point blank on a breakaway, with a few from dead centre, right in the middle of the ice,” Arniel said. “Montreal wasn't quitting, we knew they were going to come. Helly had to make some big stops for us and that's what he does."

Mark Scheifele also scored, while Gabriel Vilardi provided two assists to help Winnipeg (35-14-3) win its fourth straight.

“A lot of good plays, going to the right areas. Those two guys are a real treat to play with,” Scheifele said of linemates Connor and Vilardi.

Scheifele’s second-period goal held up as the winner on a night he was public enemy No. 1, as boos rained down from the Bell Centre crowd each and every time he touched the puck.

Canadiens fans still haven’t forgotten Scheifele’s devastating hit that put Jake Evans on a stretcher during the 2021 playoffs, a play that also earned him a four-game suspension.

“You don’t even really hear it, to be honest,” Scheifele said of the jeers. “This is a fantastic rink to play in, obviously a lot of history for the Canadiens. You kind of drown it out. Once in a while if there’s no pressure on you, you hear it a little bit and you laugh a little bit.

“It was a fantastic win by us, and move on to the next one.”

Connor and Scheifele each have 29 goals on the season, tying them for second in the NHL behind Leon Draisaitl’s 35.

WORRY FOR GUHLE

The Canadiens also lost one of their most reliable blueliners.

Kaiden Guhle, a key penalty-killer and all-around defenceman, crashed awkwardly into the boards in the third period and did not return. The Canadiens said he had a lower-body injury that would need further evaluation before establishing a timeline.

The 23-year-old held his right knee as he pushed toward Montreal’s bench in noticeable pain and rushed to the locker room.

“(Crappy) feeling seeing him skate off like that,” captain Nick Suzuki said. “Hopefully he’s all right. I haven’t heard anything, will go check up on him after this.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.

Daniel Rainbird, The Canadian Press