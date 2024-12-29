Connor Hellebuyck makes 33 saves in the NHL-leading Jets' 4-2 victory over the Senators

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves, Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists and the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night.

Gabriel Vilardi gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead on a power play midway through the third period, scoring off Ehlers’ one-touch pass.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist. The Jets have won three in a row and seven of eight to improve to 26-10-1.

Tim Stutzle, and Ridly Greig scored for Ottawa, and Mads Sogaard made 19 saves. The Senators have lost two in a row after winning six straight.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

The Associated Press