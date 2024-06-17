Conners earns $502,391 at U.S. open, plus Olympic team ticket

PINEHURST — Lost in all the excitement of Bryson DeChambeau's one-stroke victory and Rory McIlroy's shocking implosion at the U.S. Open on Sunday, was the steady and quiet even-par round of Canada's Corey Conners.

The 32-year-old Conners, from Listowel, Ont., finished tied for ninth with Americans Davis Thompson and Sam Burns. The trio each earned US$502,391 for their exceptional efforts.

Conners, however, also earned a trip to the Paris Olympics, joining Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., as Team Canada's reps in men's golf. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., is on the women's team headed to the 2024 Summer Games.

Conners needed to finish 11th or better in the U.S. Open to earn an Olympic berth. It helped that the player he was trying to catch for the final Canadian spot — Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford — missed the cut at Pinehurst No. 2.

Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., needed to finish third or better at the U.S. Open to bump Hadwin, but ended up tied for 16th at 3 over with Tommy Fleetwood and Akshay Bhatia. The three players each pocketed US$299,218.

Conners, who competed at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, finished 13th in individual stroke play. American Xander Schauffele won the gold medal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press