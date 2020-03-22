Italy Shutters Output; Global Cases Top 300,000: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) --

Italy is shutting almost all industrial output after reporting the most coronavirus deaths in a day. The U.S. closed in on a deal for an aid package to boost the virus-battered economy by $2 trillion.

The number of cases topped 300,000 globally. Infections surged in countries including U.K. and France. Spain’s leader said the outbreak will worsen this week. U.K. pubs closed, and New York will shut non-essential businesses on Sunday.

China’s Hubei province, which was the epicenter of the outbreak, had no new cases for a fourth day. Australia deployed an additional A$66 billion ($38.2 billion) in stimulus.

Key Developments:

Worldwide cases exceed 304,000, almost 13,000 deadItaly deaths jump 19% to 4,825; cases rise to 53,578France fatalities rise to 562; U.K. deaths increase to 233U.S. Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for Covid-19Italy rocked by deadliest day as virus prompts industry shutdownCovid-19 is becoming the disease that divides American society

South Korea Reports 98 New Cases (9:09 a.m. HK)

South Korea reported 98 new virus cases, bringing the total to 8,897. The number of deaths rose by two to 104.

Australia Unleashes A$66 Billion in Second Stimulus Package (9:01 a.m. HK)

Australia deployed an additional A$66 billion in stimulus for the coronavirus-stricken economy, including cash payments of as much as A$100,000 to small businesses, in a second package aimed at averting recession and saving jobs.

China’s Hubei Has No New Cases for Fourth Day (8:33 a.m. HK)

China’s Hubei province, which was the epicenter of the outbreak, had no new virus cases for a fourth day, according to a statement from the National Health Commission.

China reported 46 new cases, 45 of which were imported. The country confirmed six more deaths, five of which were from Hubei.

Venezuela Said to Close Gas Stations (8:06 a.m. HK)

Venezuela’s government is shutting fuel stations nationwide to ration dwindling gasoline inventories as a quarantine designed to stop the coronavirus paralyzes the country, seven people said.

Just a few dozen of Petroleos de Venezuela SA’s 1,800 gas stations across the country will remain open and operated by the nation’s armed forces to allow medical, food and utilities’ transportation to fill up, said the people, who asked not to be named as the plan is still private.

Italy Shuts Non-Essential Businesses (6:40 a.m. HK)

Italy will close almost all non-essential business activities for 15 days in a bid to arrest the spread of the coronavirus and allow the economy to restart as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a televised news conference that supermarkets and pharmacies would remain open along with banks and post offices.

Italy had a record 793 new deaths, raising the total to 4,825. In Lombardy, where Italy is hardest-hit, authorities clamped down further, even going so far as to ban jogging.

Washington State Cases Surge (6:30 a.m. HK)

Washington State reported 269 new cases of the disease, bringing the total case count to 1,793. So far, 94 people have died -- the most for any U.S. states -- in an increase of 11 since Friday, the state’s department of health said on its website.

The majority of the cases and deaths are in King County, which includes Seattle and its suburbs, where early nursing home deaths gripped the nation.

The state has imposed restrictions that have upended daily life. But Governor Jay Inslee has stopped short of issuing a mandate for people stay at home, saying residents should only go out when necessary.

Spain Cases to Mount, PM Says (5:40 pm. NY)

Spain’s outbreak, already among the harshest in the world, will continue to expand, with more cases and deaths in the next few days, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

“We have to remain strong until the end of next week,” Sanchez said in a speech. Most Spaniards “have never had to face something as harsh this,” he said, while also commending Spaniards who are obeying a lockdown imposed under a week-long state of emergency.

Sao Paulo State Begins Quarantine (5:20 p.m. NY)

Brazil’s biggest state is entering a 15-day quarantine, with all non-essential stores closing, as coronavirus cases rise in Latin America’s largest nation.

Sao Paulo state’s governor, Joao Doria, said the order takes effect Monday, making it the first in Brazil to essentially shut down to fight the virus. Sao Paulo state, with 44 million residents, has the highest number of confirmed cases at 459, and 15 deaths.

Brazil had 1,128 confirmed cases, up from 904 on Friday, according to health ministry data. The death toll has risen to 18 from 11.

Kuwait Imposes Partial Curfew (5:20 p.m. NY)

Kuwait imposed a partial curfew to contain the spread of the virus, state news agency KUNA reported. The nationwide ban will run from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m., the agency said. The government also extended for two weeks a public holiday that was to end on March 26.

Anti-Malaria Drug Has Scant Evidence (5:10 p.m. NY)

President Donald Trump again promoted an anti-malaria drug to treat patients with coronavirus, although scientific evidence is lacking to back its use in large numbers.

Trump retweeted an online post about a small scientific study circulating on Twitter for several days: A decades-old anti-malarial drug called hydroxychloroquine, the tweet said, eradicated the new coronavirus from patients’ bodies when combined with a popular antibiotic.

But solid proof that hydroxychloroquine works is lacking. While hydroxychloroquine and its cousin, chloroquine, have shown some early promise, neither has the scientific evidence to back their use in large numbers of patients, say experts.

Bedside Covid-19 Tests Gets OK (4:10 p.m. NY)

A Covid-19 test that can deliver results in less than an hour has been approved under an U.S. emergency authorization, marking the first test that clinicians can use at the bedside.

Cepheid, a Silicon Valley diagnostics company, announced Food and Drug Administration approval to use the test, making it the 13th Covid-19 test allowed on the market as long as the public health emergency exists. It’s the first that can be used at the point of care, meaning providers don’t have to send samples to a separate lab to be processed and then come back to the hospital or provider’s office. Cepheid said it expects to start shipping tests next week.

Illinois Seeks Retired Doctors, Nurses (3:45 p.m. NY)

Illinois is asking former doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists to rejoin the health-care workforce to help treat coronavirus patients, Governor J.B. Pritzker said.

The state will waive fees and expedite licenses for health professionals who are retired or work in other fields, he said. Medical licenses that are about to expire will be extended through the end of September. The state had 168 new cases, for a total of 753, and six deaths.

Hours after President Trump praised the level of testing, Pritzker complained the process is still far below what the White House promised weeks ago. “I’m hopeful in a way that the commercial laboratories and the private sector will help us figure this out because so far the federal government hasn’t,” Pritzker said.

Deaths Surge Across Europe (3:30 p.m. NY)

Two of European biggest countries reported surges in deaths and infections.

Spain reported an additional 324 deaths, raising the total to 1,326, about twice the pace recorded the previous day, according to the Health Ministry.

Trump Says Deal Near on Aid (1:30 p.m. NY)

President Trump said negotiators are close to a deal on an economic aid package that he said will provide “massive relief” for small businesses and affected industries.

“They’re all negotiating and everybody’s working hard,” Trump said. “I think we’re getting very close” to a bill.

At the same briefing, Pence said progress has been made on a bipartisan measure. “We are working to pass that legislation on Monday in both the House and the Senate,” he said.

Pence said he and his wife will be tested for Covid-19 later Saturday after an aide in his office contracted the virus. The staffer had mild, cold-like symptoms for a day-and-a-half and has not been to the White House since Monday, Pence said.

N.Y. Races for Hospital Beds (1:25 p.m. NY)

New York is racing to add tens of thousands of hospital beds, buy thousands of ventilators and distribute millions of masks to medical workers, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The state is trying to increase its beds by 50,000 to 75,000 by ending elective surgeries, reconfiguring space and adding medical staff. The state is considering several sites to convert into temporary hospitals, including the Javits Center in New York, college campuses at Stony Brook and Westbury, and the Westbury Convention Center.

Cases Rise in New York (12:01 p.m. NY)

New York’s coronavirus cases soared to 10,356, a jump of more than 3,000 in one day, Governor Cuomo said, cautioning the total reflected stepped up testing. The state has tested 45,000 people, the highest rate in the world, he said.

New York located 6,000 new ventilators and is setting up four field hospitals to accommodate 1,000 people, he said. The governor said a million respirator masks are being sent to New York City, which has the most cases in the state.

