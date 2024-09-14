Concussion experts explains when Tagovailoa should play and addresses retirement question

As Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his doctors determine a course of action following the fourth confirmed concussion of his life, a brain trauma expert said Saturday that Tua Tagovailoa likely should miss at least a month but can return to the field as long as his symptoms dissipate.

Chris Nowinski, a neuroscientist and co-founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, was asked how Tagovailoa should proceed after Thursday’s concussion against Buffalo and whether retirement should be a consideration.

“Considering Tua’s concussion history, and the risk that two concussions in a month increases the risk of developing chronic symptoms, I hope to see Tua out at least four weeks, even if he is asymptomatic this week and clears the protocol,” Nowinski told The Miami Herald on Saturday.

“He made it through two concussions in a week two years ago, but I wouldn’t want him to experience that twice, as it could lead to long-term changes in how he feels and even how he is able to perform.”

Nowinski was referring to an incident in a Bills-Dolphins game in September 2022 (when doctors initially diagnosed Tagovailoa with a back injury and not a concussion) and then a concussion four days later when the Dolphins played Cincinnati. Tagovailoa missed two games after the concussion against the Bengals. Nowinski is among medical experts who have said they believe Tagovailoa sustained a brain injury in that 2022 Buffalo game.

Later in that 2022 season, Tagovailoa sustained another concussion on Christmas against Green Bay and missed the team’s final three games, including a playoff game.

He also sustained a concussion while playing for Alabama in 2019.

At one point, if at all, should Tagovailoa consider retirement?

“If Tua’s symptoms continue to persist all season and he isn’t cleared, a consideration of retirement would be appropriate,” Nowinski said. “While each additional concussion is worrisome, unfortunately the number of concussions alone doesn’t tell us what to do next.”

There is medical evidence that suggests people who have one concussion are more likely to have another within a short period of time.

Nowinski said in a 2023 interview that “concussions tend toward getting more severe with longer recoveries [as they add up], but that’s not the case for everybody and there are examples of people who appeared to have career-ending concussions who returned without problems.”

Coach Mike McDaniel has said that Tagovailoa is expected to miss next Sunday’s game at Seattle but has declined to speculate on a timetable beyond that, in large part because it’s unknown how quickly Tagovailoa will progress through the NFL’s five-stage concussion protocol and in part because doctors hadn’t examined Tagovailoa again before McDaniel spoke on Friday morning.

McDaniel likely will provide an additional update when he speaks with reporters on Monday.

If the Dolphins place Tagovailoa on injured reserve, he would miss at least four games – Sept. 22 at Seattle, Sept. 30 against Tennessee, Sept. 6 at New England and Sept. 20 at Indianapolis.

