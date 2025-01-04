Concern for Barcelona? Key defender emerges as transfer target for PSG

A leading member of the defensive ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has made his way onto the transfer wishlist of French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

That’s according to Spanish football insider Matteo Moretto, who points towards Alejandro Balde as the player in question.

PSG, it is understood, are on the lookout for reinforcements at left-back with a view to next season.

As much comes amid growing uncertainty surrounding the future of Nuno Mendes – in the sights of Manchester United – ahead of the conclusion of his contract in the summer of 2026.

The brass at the Parc des Princes, in turn, have begun seeking out a potential replacement.

And at the very top of the shortlist of options drawn up by those behind the scenes in Paris is the aforementioned Alejandro Balde.

As per a report from Relevo’s Matteo Moretto:

‘A profile that the Parisian club is following in case Mendes leaves is that of Barcelona player Alejandro Balde.’

Negotiations over any potential deal are yet to be initiated, and though Barca are considered as unlikely to be open to as much, the situation is nevertheless one to keep an eye on ahead of the summer window.

Conor Laird – GSFN