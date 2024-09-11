Concepts of a Plan is now a post-debate fantasy football team name everywhere

Despite the fact that we gave you some awesome fantasy football team names for 2024, we know that things can change during the year, and you can change your name as much as you want.

And after Tuesday night -- when we heard Donald Trump talk about the "concepts of a plan" that he had for United States health care should he be voted in as president of the country for a second time -- fantasy football managers have made their voice heard.

They're changing their team names to Concepts of a Plan or Concepts of a Team and so on. Here's a sampling:

My new fantasy football team name:



Concepts of a Winning Team — Corey McLennan (@macbuffalo) September 11, 2024

Gonna change the name of all my fantasy football teams that lost this week to “Concepts of a Plan” — Andrew McCann, PT, DPT (@AndyMac212) September 11, 2024

Hello to my new fantasy football team name. pic.twitter.com/XDR8asIi6t — CPat (@colemanranahan) September 11, 2024

“Concepts of a plan” might be my new fantasy football team name. — Beck (@BroncoBeck) September 11, 2024

Concepts of a Plan will trend as a fantasy football team name! — Daniel Tannebaum (@dantannNYC) September 11, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Concepts of a Plan is now a post-debate fantasy football team name everywhere