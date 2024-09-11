Advertisement

Concepts of a Plan is now a post-debate fantasy football team name everywhere

charles curtis
·1 min read

Despite the fact that we gave you some awesome fantasy football team names for 2024, we know that things can change during the year, and you can change your name as much as you want.

And after Tuesday night -- when we heard Donald Trump talk about the "concepts of a plan" that he had for United States health care should he be voted in as president of the country for a second time -- fantasy football managers have made their voice heard.

They're changing their team names to Concepts of a Plan or Concepts of a Team and so on. Here's a sampling:

x.com

