Conceicao slams Milan’s first half against Cagliari: “A draw is losing two points”

Sergio Conceicao was very disappointed after AC Milan’s draw against Cagliari earlier this evening. Speaking to the media, he stated that it was the weakest first half of his coaching career, considering the quality of the squad.

Milan had a couple of chances early on in the game but faded as the minutes went by, struggling to create against a team in the bottom of the standings. The deadlock was eventually broken in the second half, but the equaliser was conceded just minutes later.

For Conceicao and Milan, it was certainly a step back compared to the Supercoppa Italiana win. Speaking to Sky after the game, as transcribed by MilanNews, the manager admitted that it was the weakest first half of his coaching career.

Were you expecting more?

“Yes, certainly. I expected much more at all levels. I’ve been a coach for 13 years, comparing the quality of this group to what we did, it was the weakest first half of my coaching career. We lacked rhythm, quality, and they were all in front of the goal.

“We had to find references, depth and we weren’t that good and intelligent on this level. We missed a few chances, they wasted a bit of time. It’s not a problem if the opponent wastes time, but the referee must add more minutes. It’s not an excuse for us, though.”

What’s the problem?

“A bit of everything. A bit mental, a bit physical, we have to do a lot of work to improve. There were many periods in the game that I didn’t like at all. A draw is losing two points, I’m angry because if we had done everything we had prepared there would have been… We have to improve and work.”

Should the wingers have been wider to find more space?

“We lacked width, and when we had this width we were too still, it seemed like we were filming the game. Leao against two or three needs support and different movements, him and Pulisic on the other side. There is a lot of work to do, you saw well.”

Are Milan’s forwards too generous and not very selfish in front of goal?

“The feeling is that they are altruistic. That’s fine, I like players like that. But there are moments when they have to play simpler, it seems like they have to add a magic touch, but football is simple. In front of goal, you have to be selfish, the winger has to go one-on-one with the opponent. We look for difficult things sometimes and I don’t like that, football is simple.”

Did the group need rules and discipline?

“It’s been my way of doing things for many years, it’s not that I come here and I have to do it by force. For me, it’s simple things: schedules, training, being involved in the work day by day. If I’m here halfway through the season it’s because something wasn’t right: we have to take full responsibility. If we are rigorous and demanding outside the game then we will also be rigorous and demanding in the game.”

Como are up next and that clash is scheduled for Tuesday, so Conceicao won’t have too many days to work with the players. They cannot afford to drop points yet again, even if some of the top-four rivals have struggled too.