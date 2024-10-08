'Completely out of line': Malachi Moore apologizes for outburst in Alabama-Vanderbilt game

Alabama football safety Malachi Moore released a statement Monday apologizing for his actions late in the Crimson Tide's loss to Vanderbilt Saturday.

As Vanderbilt lined up in victory formation, the fifth-year senior safety kicked the football off the line of scrimmage, leading to a Crimson Tide penalty. With just more than one minute left, he was seen yelling toward the Alabama sideline and threw his mouth-guard across the field.

"I want to apologize to my teammates, our coaches, the fans, our alumn and my family for the way I acted on Saturday," Moore said in an Instagram statement Monday. "I was completely out of line. I let te emotions of the game get the best of me and put myself before the team. As a two-time captain and a fifth-year player, I understand the standard that we are expected to live up to at Alabama, and I failed to do so by acting in a selfish and unacceptable manner. I came back this season to represent myself, this team and this University because it means something to me. I am blessed to be able to wear the 'A' on my chest, and I know all that comes with the responsibility of representing this program. I will do better to uphold the Alabama standard moving forward, and I will continue to work and improve while conducting myself in a first-class manner."

On "The Next Round" show Monday, Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker said Moore spoke to the team after his outburst.

"We all had a conversation with Malachi and we all understand where he's coming from," Booker said. "He's a competitor. Anybody who has been in a situation like that, anybody who has been here for their fifth year, they would feel the same way... Now did he go about it the right way? No. But we all appreciate how much Malachi cares."

Alabama takes on South Carolina at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network.

