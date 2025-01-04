Complete VAR audio of the conversation behind Vinicius’ red card against Valencia

In the recent match between Valencia and Real Madrid, the Royal Spanish Football Federation made public the exchange between referee Cesar Soto Grado and the VAR officials regarding the controversial red card issued to Vinicius Jr.

The VAR officials first alerted Grado about the possible violent conduct by Vinicius. They suggested that the referee review the footage to assess whether the Brazilian had committed an act deserving of a red card.

The VAR referee instructed, emphasizing that the incident should be reviewed at both a reduced speed and normal speed to gain a better understanding of the impact.

“Cesar, I’m going to recommend that you use the video to assess possible violent conduct, as I told you before. You have the impact there, first at 50% and then at normal speed,” he said.

Referee’s reaction

After reviewing the footage, Soto Grado confirmed his decision. He noted that the ball was stationary at the time of the incident and that Vinicius had struck the Valencia goalkeeper in the face with his arms.

The referee then made it clear that the action warranted a red card, referring to Vinicius as “Number 7.”

“Okay, I’m going to give him a red card. The ball is stationary, right? For hitting the goalkeeper in the face with his arms. Number 7, red card.” he said.

Vinicius was visibly upset by the decision, which led to a tense moment on the pitch. His frustration was so intense that his teammates had to intervene and physically escort him off the field.

The incident occurred during a break in play when Vinicius, who had been complaining, was approached by the Valencia goalkeeper, Stole Dimitrievski.

The confrontation escalated when Vinicius lashed out, striking the goalkeeper with both hands in the face. Dimitrievski collapsed to the ground, prompting the VAR review.