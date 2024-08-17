Como sporting director Carlalberto Ludi: “Belotti didn’t do too badly at Roma.”

Como sporting director Carlalberto Ludi spoke about Andrea Belotti’s signing from Roma.

The Italian executive released an interview to Tuttosport where he discussed Belotti’s importance to Como’s project in their first year in Serie A.

“We simply expect him to bring us his experience, his hunger, which has always distinguished him throughout his career,” Ludi told the newspaper.

“The move to Roma for a thousand reasons did not go as perhaps he had hoped it would,” he added. “But it definitely wasn’t as bad as people might think.”

“The thing that won us over about Belotti, apart from his CV, apart from his ability to achieve, is the desire, the ambition, the emotional freshness that he has. He gave us some enthusiasm, crazy energy. And so we just ask him to bring that to the table.”