Como make initial contact for Juventus’ Arthur Melo

Newly promoted Como aim to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

According to a report by Sky Italia via Firenze Viola, Como are set for an ambitious summer transfer window following their promotion to the Serie A and they have shortlisted Juventus’ Arthur Melo amongst others for this summer. The Cesc Fabregas-led side have already laid down the groundwork for a potential move for the Brazilian after his agent announced that the player is out of the club’s plans for the new season.

The Bianconeri have left the 27-year-old out of the travelling pack to Germany for the friendly against Nurnberg to send a clear signal to clubs about his outgoing status.

As for Como, it will be a tough task to materialise a transfer as they can only take Arthur on loan provided that Juventus covers a large part of his salary. The Lombardy-based outfit need to act fast as the midfielder is receiving strong interest from Premier League clubs like Everton and Leicester City.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN