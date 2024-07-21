Advertisement

Como make initial contact for Juventus’ Arthur Melo

Get Italian Football News
·1 min read
Como make initial contact for Juventus’ Arthur Melo

Newly promoted Como aim to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

According to a report by Sky Italia via Firenze Viola, Como are set for an ambitious summer transfer window following their promotion to the Serie A and they have shortlisted Juventus’ Arthur Melo amongst others for this summer. The Cesc Fabregas-led side have already laid down the groundwork for a potential move for the Brazilian after his agent announced that the player is out of the club’s plans for the new season.

The Bianconeri have left the 27-year-old out of the travelling pack to Germany for the friendly against Nurnberg to send a clear signal to clubs about his outgoing status.

As for Como, it will be a tough task to materialise a transfer as they can only take Arthur on loan provided that Juventus covers a large part of his salary. The Lombardy-based outfit need to act fast as the midfielder is receiving strong interest from Premier League clubs like Everton and Leicester City.

 

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement