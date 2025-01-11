Como Boss Delivers Huge Transfer Update on Lyon Veteran

Como manager Cesc Fabregas addressed the media after last night’s dramatic 1-1 draw against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico. During his post-match chat with DAZN via TMW, Fabregas discussed several topics, including Nico Paz’s injury.

The Argentine prodigy suffered a knock in Rome toward the end of the first half. Paz’s potential injury would be a significant blow for Como, considering the 20-year-old has been in scintillating form this season. Heavily linked with a move to Inter, Paz has been outstanding in his first Serie A season.

“It doesn’t look good. Paz’s ankle turned and it has already swollen up a lot. We’ll have to wait and see,” Fabregas confirmed after Patrick Cutrone inspired Como to a crucial point against one of the division’s best-performing teams this season.

After avoiding defeat in five of their last six league outings, Como have steered two points clear of the bottom three. However, there’s ample room for improvement. The addition of Nemanja Matic could be the catalyst to secure the Lariani a much-desired top-flight survival.

The 36-year-old could leave Lyon this winter. However, Como aren’t the only team interested in the veteran midfielder. Ipswich Town, Fiorentina, and Napoli are also in the mix. But Fabregas could convince the Serbian veteran to choose the Lariani.

“Yes, I spoke to Nemanja, he is a friend of mine, but so far it is only a chat. It is not easy to get these transfers, but we’ll see how the window goes over the next three weeks,” the Como boss stated.