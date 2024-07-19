Commemoration of the victims of Munich OEZ attack

Monday marks the eighth anniversary of the racist attack in Munich's Olympia-Einkaufszentrum. FC Bayern is supporting the ‘München OEZ erinnern’ initiative, an association of relatives of the victims and survivors, which is organising special events on Saturday and Monday under the slogan ‘We will shine for these nine’ to commemorate the nine murdered victims Armela, Can, Dijamant, Guiliano, Hüseyin, Roberto, Sabine, Selçuk and Sevda.

Herbert Hainer, FC Bayern president: “Eight years ago, players like Philipp Lahm, Xabi Alonso, Franck Ribéry, Arjen Robben and Javi Martínez were in the FC Bayern starting XI when we held a minute's silence and played with black armbands at a friendly match one day after the attack. It is rightly important to the relatives of the victims and the survivors that this attack is not forgotten, because continuity is needed in the social reappraisal in order to learn lessons for the future. With its ‘Red against Racism’ initiative, FC Bayern stands for the fact that we should all do everything we can to counter racism and its terrible effects.”

The ‘München OEZ erinnern’ initiative invites you to a cultural event with a panel discussion, a reading and various music acts at Schwere-Reiter-Str. 2h in Munich this Saturday from 5pm. In addition, a commemorative event will be held on Monday to mark the eighth anniversary, also from 5pm, at the memorial near the shopping centre.

FC Bayern had previously sent a sign of solidarity on the fifth anniversary through president Hainer. The club expressed its sympathy for the relatives and commemorated the victims with a wreath of flowers. Nine people, most of them young, lost their lives in the attack and five others were injured. One day after the attack, then CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge made it clear that FC Bayern was “horrified by this heinous act and our thoughts are with all the victims and their families”.