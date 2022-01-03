COMME des GARÇONS' CDG x Vans Unveil New White Old Skool

COMME des GARÇONS' CDG and Vans are set to drop another take on the Old Skool silhouette.

The duo has given the sneaker a white makeover, which follows the black iteration last year. The shoe's white canvas base is complemented with cream suede overlays and leather elements. For added contrast, the "CDGCDGCDG" motif on the sole units are dressed in black, while Vans' logo on the heels also comes in the same dark shade. Take a closer look at the collaborative pair above.

The white CDG x Vans Old Skool will release on January 7 via CDG and Dover Street Market Ginza for ¥16,500 JPY (approximately $145 USD).