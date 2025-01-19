Commanders vs. Lions score, live updates: Detroit hosts Washington in first divisional-round game as No. 1 seed in team history

The Detroit Lions were breathing a sigh of relief after winning in Week 18 to get the first-round bye, and after the Rams' emphatic win over the Vikings, Dan Campbell and crew are not just happy for the extra rest. Avoiding an early bump in the road when you can is usually beneficial, and the Lions will look to take advantage of that against the emerging Washington Commanders. Washington entered the season with lower expectations, but now arrives in the divisional round with the presumptive NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in Jayden Daniels and coming off a road win over the Buccaneers in the wild-card round — the only road team to win in the first weekend of the playoffs.

For Detroit, David Montgomery is expected back in the lineup after missing the final three games of the regular season with a knee injury — he returned to practice on Tuesday. Montgomery rushed for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns in his 14 games this season, and would reunited the "Sonic and Knuckles" tandem with Jahmyr Gibbs in the Detroit backfield. That duo powered the Lions to finish sixth in the NFL in rushing this season and second in the league in rushing touchdowns.

With a win, Washington would make it to the NFC Championship game for the first time since their Super Bowl win at the end of the 1991 season.

How to watch Commanders vs. Lions: NFC Divisional playoff

Time: 8:00p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field | Detroit

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports App, Fubo